* Rupee falls as far as 58.69/dlr, near a record low
* Rupiah loses as much as 0.7 percent to 9,955/dlr
* Fears of end to Fed stimulus drives Asian FX lower
By Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, June 18 The Indian rupee approached a
record low while other Asian currencies also fell, reflecting
the high stakes for regional policymakers should the Federal
Reserve end a period of easy money that had boosted markets from
Jakarta to Mumbai.
Fears that foreign investors will sell out of emerging
markets, especially in Asia's vulnerable local-currency bonds,
are hitting currencies such as rupee, which on Tuesday
weakened to as low as 58.69 per dollar, not far from a record
low of 58.98 hit a week ago.
Tuesday's tumbles preceded the U.S. Federal Reserve's
pivotal two-day policymaking meeting. When the session ends on
Wednesday, markets will keenly wait to see if Chairman Ben
Bernanke comments on when and how the Fed will start reducing
the third round of its bond-buying programme known as
"quantitative easing".
The weakening currencies come at a tricky time for Asian
economies, as countries face an uncertain growth outlook for
China, the region's biggest economy, with problems in India and
Indonesia compounded by inflationary pressures each faces.
Some countries are already moving to shore up their
currencies beyond interventions, but so far to no avail. Foreign
funds have been net sellers of more than $4.5 billion in Indian
government bonds in the last 17 trading sessions in what traders
call an unprecedented selling streak.
The Indonesian rupiah fell as much as 0.7 percent
on Tuesday even after the country's parliament took a big step
to improve investor confidence by paving the way for a fuel
price hike. The currency's decline was pared to 0.2 percent
later as the central bank provided dollar liquidity.
Worries about debt markets could increase on concerns
Indonesia's central bank could raise rates again after last
week's hike. Indonesia's finance ministry raised 2.65 trillion
rupiah at a debt auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target
of 8 trillion rupiah.
The Philippine peso fell as much as 0.8 percent to
43.22 per dollar, while the Malaysian ringgit declined
0.8 percent to as much as 3.1580 per dollar, the weakest since
July 30 last year.
Fed action to taper QE "could result in dollar outflows from
India and other emerging markets, putting pressure on the
currencies," said Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC
Bank in Mumbai. "The amounts involved are huge and are
definitely going to impact the global markets."
Fears of foreign selling are having a particular stress on
the economies of India and Indonesia, which have attracted a
surge in hot money foreign flows, largely courtesy of the Fed.
That foreign money now appears vulnerable at a time when
both are suffering from hefty current account deficits.
In Indonesia, foreigners sold nearly $1 billion in bonds
between the end of May and June 13, during which their holdings
declined to 32.6 percent from nearly 34 percent, according to
government data.
In India, a particular stress on the rupee has been heavy
selling in debt markets, which had attracted about $12 billion
in foreign inflows since the start of 2012 before the 17-session
sell-off.
INFLATION FEARS
Problems in India are being aggravated by inflation fears
given the continued high consumer prices is keeping the central
bank more cautious about interest rates, and in Indonesia where
a hike in fuel prices looms.
Besides global investors looking for high yields, Indian
debt benefitted from a slew of government fiscal and economic
reforms and easier investment rules for foreign investors.
Meanwhile, across Asia, signs of a recovery in the U.S.
economy is being offset by China, whose economy grew at its
slowest pace for 13 years in 2012, and continues to surprise on
the downside.
Perhaps the bigger concern is that the period of global
uncertainty could be prolonged, marked by constant guessing
about the timing of any Fed move to end its stimulus programme
and the end of Bernanke's tenure at the U.S. central bank in
January.
"There is further depreciation to occur at least until this
transition period is over," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head
of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment
Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
That uncertainty is reducing the impact from policy makers.
India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram last week
attempted to win back market confidence by pledging new reform
measures and talking up the economy, but the rupee and bonds
remained embattled.
(Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar in MUMBAI and Jongwoo
Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)