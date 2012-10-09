US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
SINGAPORE Oct 9 Southeast Asia, led by Thailand and Philippines, have emerged as the best performing stock markets in Asia so far this year as investors turn to domestic-orientated economies.
Track their performance through these charts:
Asian markets performance: r.reuters.com/zas23t
Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zys23t
For an interactive chart on a poll on Asian FX forecasts:
For more coverage of Southeast Asia, click: (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)