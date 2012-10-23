India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Philippines and Malaysia have emerged as the most expensive equity markets in Asia based on price to earnings multiples, while South Korea and China are the cheapest. Track their performance through these charts: Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zuj53t For more coverage of Southeast Asia, click: (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.