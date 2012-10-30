BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia are the most expensive equity markets in Asia based on price to earnings multiples, while South Korea and China are the cheapest. Track their performance through these charts: Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zuj53t For a story on Southeast Asian earnings, click: For more coverage of Southeast Asia, click: (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from $32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.