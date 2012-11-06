SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Philippines, Thailand and
Singapore are leading the rise in Asian markets this year as
investors focus on domestic-orientated economies, while China
and Sri Lanka are the worst performers in the region.
Track their performance through these charts:
Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t
Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zuj53t
For a story on Japan firms turning to booming Southeast
Asia, click:
For coverage of Southeast Asia, click:
(Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy;
Editing by Anand Basu)