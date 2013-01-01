GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
SINGAPORE, Jan 1 Philippines and Thailand powered the surge in Asian stock markets in 2012, boosted by domestic-orientated economies, while China underperformed. Track the performance of Asian markets through the chart and stories: Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t For related stories, click:, , and (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy)
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose above the psychologically important 20,000-point level to the highest since August 2015 on Friday as strong U.S. stocks and the rising dollar lifted investors' risk appetite.