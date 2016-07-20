* Asia stock, bond prices rise together on returns push,
rate cuts
* Falling bond yields, not strong earnings, driving stocks
rally
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, July 20 Asia's emerging-market stock
and bond prices have soared this year, but their gains should
not be mistaken for a bullish vote of confidence in the region -
quite the contrary.
Prices on 10-year government bonds in some countries have
climbed to near record highs, thanks to their perceived better
returns. As bond prices rose, yields have fallen to new lows.
"Ironically, these absurdly low yields are driving investors
to equities in the hope of finding any returns," said David
Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Global Asset
Management in Boston.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Asia index is up
20 percent from its January trough, and set a 2016 high on July
15. The biggest gains from this year's lows have been in
Thailand, India and Taiwan.
These increases belie a lacklustre growth picture in a
region reliant on stubbornly weak exports, which are set to
demand more rate cuts and push bond yields even lower.
"It's difficult to see a convincing rebound in global trade
over the next few quarters that could fire up growth in these
economies," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research
at HSBC in Hong Kong, wrote in a research note.
Companies in the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index have reported
average earnings growth of just 2.1 percent a year over the past
five calendar years, according to HSBC. Emerging Asia will see
earnings growth of just 1.8 percent this year, analysts expect.
"To be fair, there's no growth," said Thomas Poullaouec,
head of Asia Pacific strategy at State Street Global Advisors.
Even so, he said, share prices are climbing because
"investors realize equity is an investment that can generate
potentially better returns than bonds".
Modest valuations add to that case. Emerging Asian shares
are trading at 2.89 times forward book value, versus 5.88 times
for the Dow Jones industrial average, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"Asia remains cheap, which provides a natural buffer to the
downside," said Robert Samson, senior multi-asset portfolio
manager at Nikko Asset Management in Singapore.
Although bond yields have sunk to record lows this year in
South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia, the bonds of several
countries in the region are still higher than developed world
counterparts. And some, like Indian and Indonesian 10-year
government bonds, at over 7 percent, offer significantly more.
"In the current low rate environment, Asian fixed income
continues to provide attractive investment opportunities,"
Neeraj Seth, head of Asian credit, said in Blackrock's mid-year
outlook on July 13 in Singapore. "We see opportunities in India,
Indonesia, China, and Australia. We also like select local
currency bond markets where yields remain attractive."
Given the shaky foundations of the dual rally and the
potential for more shocks in a volatile global economy,
investors may be putting themselves in a vulnerable position.
"China is always the thing that could be next," said Daniel
Morris, senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Investment
Partners in London. "If you've got something else that could
happen in the short-term, you could get a 10 percent
correction."
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan
and Eric Meijer)