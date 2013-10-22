TOKYO Oct 23 In the battle to become the global
messaging app of choice, China's WeChat and Japan-based Line
have brought out some large marketing guns - TV ads featuring
soccer star Lionel Messi, for instance - that have powered
promising bursts of overseas growth.
The big bucks strategy stands in stark contrast to other
messaging apps, or even apps in general, which spend little on
marketing. U.S. rival WhatsApp eschews advertising altogether
and has instead relied on word of mouth to become the dominant
chat app in many Western countries.
WeChat, a unit of Tencent Holdings Ltd, has
budgeted up to $200 million for marketing overseas this year
including the Messi ads. Line, owned by Korean company Naver
Corp, declines to say how much it spends but has
relied heavily on celebrities in TV ads in many markets.
Spurring them on is the belief that now is their chance to
build an international brand, and that if they play their cards
right, they can become serious threats to more established
social networks such as Facebook Inc and its instant
messaging service.
Both apps have added 'stickers' or large cartoon-like
emoticons, games and a raft of other features to draw users in,
but the jury is still out on whether they've reeled in long-term
active users and just how far their advertising dollars will
stretch.
"A lot of Line's growth has been driven by marketing. The
question is how sticky that will be?," says Benedict Evans, a
mobile and digital media consultant based in London.
DOWNLOADED BUT ACTIVE?
A plethora of messaging apps, including the likes of Viber
and Kik Interactive, are seeking to capitalise the appeal of
free SMS services - especially in emerging markets.
But expanding overseas is tricky. Analysts cite Korea's
KakaoTalk as an app that, despite sealing up the local market,
hasn't done as well due to its lack of marketing clout.
KakaoTalk declined to comment on its advertising budget.
"The difference between the apps is who backs them. Both
[Line and WeChat] can fund global ambitions of penetration first
and then monetization," said David Gibson, senior research
analyst of games and IT at Macquarie Securities in Tokyo.
Download numbers for Line and WeChat have been encouraging
although both firms decline to specify how many foreign active
users they have.
Line says it has notched up 270 million registered users in
just over two years, with 80 percent of those overseas. In
Thailand, it has 18 million and in Spain, 15 million. In India,
where it tied up with Sony Corp to be pre-loaded on
Xperia smartphones, its number of registered users jumped to 10
million in the three months after its July launch.
Since introducing the Messi ads in 15 countries in July,
WeChat - primarily seen as a Chinese app with the bulk of its
236 million active users in China - has seen the number of its
foreign registered users shoot up rapidly.
It said it had 100 million registered users overseas as of
end August, double the number in May, as it focused on extending
its reach in the rest of Asia and Latin America.
But toppling an incumbent is never easy.
Line's downloads in Spain, for example, tripled to 15
million in five months after TV commercials starring celebrities
from a popular soap opera were aired this year. At one point, it
overtook WhatsApp in terms of user numbers before handing the
lead back, although it commands a respectable No. 2 position,
with 50 percent of smartphone users having downloaded the app.
"It's difficult to beat an established service that people
are used to," Line CEO Akira Morikawa said in an interview last
month.
One of the oldest messaging apps at four years, WhatsApp
boasts 90 percent penetration among iPhone and Android
smartphone users in several countries, including Mexico, Italy,
and India, according to an app analysis firm Onavo Insights.
COUNTING ON CUTE
Much of Asian messaging apps' popularity has been attributed
to the stickers sets, which are offered for around $1.99 and are
often adapted for local cultures - FC Barcelona players for
Spain and Ramadan-themed stickers for Indonesia, for example.
"As Spaniards like to express our feelings using our bodies
and facial expressions the stickers are very cool," said Marina
Couso, a 29-year old Spanish animator and Line user living in
Tokyo. "I can never stay angry at my boyfriend long if he sends
me a cute sticker."
While the apps' feature-rich environments, which include
offerings such as horoscopes and weather forecasts, appeal to
some, to other users the platforms may seem cluttered.
WhatsApp, by contrast, offers no stickers and charges only
an annual subscription fee of $0.99. But its users send an
average of 100 messages a day - far more than the average of 30
for a Line user, calculations based on figures from the
companies show.
MONEY FOR MARKETING
Making money off users is something that most chat apps are
leaving for the future. As such, current marketing strategies
could prove costly, especially in the hard-to-crack U.S. market.
Even WhatsApp has not gained much traction in the United
States - only 10 percent of smartphone users have downloaded it,
half of Facebook Messenger's share, according to Onavo Insights.
Of the two dominant Asian chat apps, WeChat looks to have
the deeper pockets. Tencent is a $100 billion company and
although its WeChat marketing budget pushed second-quarter
profit below market expectations, the company's president,
Martin Lau, has stressed that this is the year to spend
aggressively.
For Naver, an $17.6 billion company, expectations of an IPO
for Line abound. Until then, analysts say, TV advertising fees
in the United States are likely out of its reach.
"You can do TV marketing in Indonesia, you can do TV
advertising in Spain, but if you want to do the same in the
United States then your coffers must be really full," said
Serkan Toto, a Tokyo-based technology consultant.