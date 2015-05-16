KOH LIPE, Thailand May 16 Malaysian vessels
have intercepted a boat full of migrants after the Thai navy
towed it out of Thailand's waters in the Andaman Sea, a Thai
naval officer said on Saturday.
The boat was the same vessel the Thai navy towed back out to
sea a day earlier, the officer aboard a patrol boat told
Reuters. He declined to give his name.
The migrants told the Thai navy on Saturday they wanted to
go to Malaysia, he said. The Thai navy had supplied the boat
with food and fuel and fixed its engine before towing it out of
Thai waters, he added.
Thousands of migrants are adrift in Southeast Asian waters,
abandoned by people smugglers in the Andaman Sea following a
Thai crackdown on human trafficking.
Their boats are being pushed back to sea as the governments
in the region refused to take responsibility for the migrants
from Myanmar and Bangladesh.
The International Organization for Migration has criticised
authorities for playing "maritime ping-pong" with the migrants
and endangering their lives.
(Reporting by Aubrey Belford and Kaweewit Kaewjinda; Writing by
Simon Webb)