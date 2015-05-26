YANGON May 26 Myanmar said on Tuesday it had
reached an agreement with neighbouring Bangladesh to repatriate
200 Bangladeshis rescued from a boat off the Myanmar coast last
week.
A migrant crisis has flared up in Southeast Asia as Rohingya
Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar and Bangladeshis trying
to escape poverty at home become prey to human traffickers.
After Thailand cracked down on the practice, traffickers
began abandoning overloaded boats on the open sea rather than
trying to smuggle travellers through Thailand. Some 3,500 are
stranded, the United Nations refugee agency has said.
Monday's agreement followed talks involving Bangladesh's
foreign ministry, Myanmar's ambassador to Bangladesh, and
Bangladesh officials in Myanmar, the state-owned Global New
Light of Myanmar newspaper said.
Myanmar has said there were 200 Bangladeshis among the 208
men aboard the vessel rescued on Friday by its navy off the
coast of western Rakhine State, describing the rest as
"Bengalis" from Rakhine.
Myanmar's government does not recognize the term Rohingya
and instead uses the term "Bengali", implying the group are
illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
Most of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya, an ethnic minority
concentrated in its west, are stateless and live in
apartheid-like conditions. Almost 140,000 were displaced in
deadly clashes with Buddhists in 2012.
Southern Thailand and northern Malaysia have been a major
route for smugglers and traffickers bringing people to Southeast
Asia by boat from Myanmar and Bangladesh. Many say they are
fleeing persecution and looking for better lives abroad.
The men aboard the ship are from Bangladesh's coastal resort
of Cox's Bazar, the port city of Chittagong and the capital,
Dhaka, the newspaper said.
It ran interviews with four of the men, who said they had
been tricked, or forced, into boarding the boat.
"I visited Cox's Bazar beach," the paper quoted a man,
identified as Mohamod Mufa Zalhusin, as saying.
"Two guys forcibly took me to a boat," he added. "The guys
on the boat told me they had bought me. They headed to Thailand.
Later we were asked for a ransom of 50,000 taka to return to
Bangladesh, as security was tight on the Thai coast."
The sum demanded is equivalent to $643.
Myanmar blames the current 'boat people' crisis on human
trafficking and smuggling networks and has rejected claims that
its policies towards the Rohingya have led them to flee.
Washington and the United Nations have urged Myanmar to
fight discrimination and violence against ethnic Rohingya
Muslims, saying its policy toward them is a root cause of mass
migration behind the crisis.
($1=77.7500 taka)
