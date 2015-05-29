DHAKA May 29 A Bangladeshi couple say they have
spotted the son they had long given up for dead, emaciated but
still alive, in an Indonesian camp for boat migrants shown in a
newspaper photograph.
"I am 100 percent sure that it is him," said Selina Akhtar,
mother of Mohammad Sabbir Hasan, as she held up a copy of
Kalerkantha, a Bangladeshi daily which published the picture
taken by the AFP news agency.
She and husband Mohammad Hasanur Rahman have asked the
government to help bring their son back from Indonesia.
Thousands of people, mostly Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar
and Bangladeshis, have been trying to slip into Thailand,
Malaysia and Indonesia for years through a people-smuggling
network. Some have paid huge sums to board fishing boats while
some others have been trafficked, their families say.
Rahman said his 23-year-old son went missing a year ago from
the Bangladeshi port of Cox's Bazar, where he had gone with
friends to celebrate the Bangla New Year.
He said people in the area told him his son was among
several who were forced into boats and taken away.
Mass graves and suspected human-trafficking detention camps
have been discovered by Malaysian police in towns and villages
bordering Thailand.
Bangladesh's junior minister for foreign affairs, Mohammad
Shahriar Alam, said the government would bring back all its
citizens in camps in southeast Asia and assured Rahman of his
full support.
