BANGKOK May 14 Thailand has found a boat
drifting off its west coast carrying 300 migrants but has
refused to grant it permission to land, a senior police officer
said on Thursday.
"We declined them entry to the country but we gave them food
and water to adhere to our human rights obligations," regional
police official Major General Puttichat Akhachan told Reuters.
The boat was found 17 km (10 miles) off the coast of the
southern island of Koh Lipe, he said.
Migrants on the boat did not want to land in Thailand but
instead wanted to go to Malaysia or Indonesia, said Somchai Na
Bangchang, a rear admiral in the Royal Thai Navy.
"We did not push back the boat or kick them out," Somchai
said.
Several thousand migrants have been abandoned at sea by
smugglers following a Thai crackdown on human trafficking. The
U.N. refugee agency UNHCR has warned the situation could develop
into a "massive humanitarian crisis".
