By Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni Slodkowski
YANGON May 29 Myanmar's navy seized a boat
packed with 727 people off the country's southern coast on
Friday, the government said, about a week after it found a
similar vessel it said carried around 200 Bangladeshi migrants.
Most of those on board this boat were also from Bangladesh,
a senior official from the president's office, Zaw Htay, told
Reuters.
Earlier, Myanmar's Ministry of Information described them as
"Bengalis", using the term the government uses to describe the
country's persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority as well as people
from Bangladesh.
Myanmar insisted it was not to blame for Southeast Asia's
latest influx of "boat people" at a regional crisis meeting in
Thailand on Friday, as the United States said thousands of
vulnerable migrants remained adrift at sea and needed urgent
rescue.
More than 4,000 migrants have landed in Indonesia, Malaysia,
Thailand, Myanmar and Bangladesh since Thailand launched a
crackdown on human trafficking gangs this month. About 2,000 are
believed to be still adrift.
Pictures posted on the Myanmar Ministry of Information's
Facebook page showed scores of men huddling shoulder-to-shoulder
under the sun on the front deck, while uniformed officials - one
of them carrying a rifle - stood above. Women could be seen
crammed together in the boat's cabins.
The navy found the boat 30 nautical miles off Myanmar's
southern coast in the Andaman Sea. The government said there
were 608 men, 74 women and 45 children on board.
The ministry later said that authorities found after
questioning those on board that they had been at sea since March
and at least 50 of them had died in that time. They set off on
three boats and had waited in Thai territorial waters since
April to be picked up by traffickers who would take them to
Malaysia, but when no one turned up, they came back.
The 11 crew members, identifed as Thai nationals, then
crammed the migrants on one boat and left on the other two
vessels, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
"Arrangements will be made to repatriate the people found on
the boat to their country after necessary investigation," it
added.
