YANGON, June 2 Myanmar's navy is escorting 727
migrants stranded in the Andaman Sea to a "safe" location where
it will verify their identities, the country's information
minister said on Tuesday, correcting an earlier comment that
they were headed for Bangladesh waters.
"The operation is starting. They will be taken to a safe
destination," Ye Htut told Reuters by telephone.
He would not disclose that location due to "security and
safety concerns".
The migrants were found drifting on Friday in a converted
fishing boat that was taking on water. Ye Htut said the navy had
provided them with food and water.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing
by Alex Richardson)