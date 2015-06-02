YANGON, June 2 Myanmar's navy is escorting 727 migrants stranded in the Andaman Sea to a "safe" location where it will verify their identities, the country's information minister said on Tuesday, correcting an earlier comment that they were headed for Bangladesh waters.

"The operation is starting. They will be taken to a safe destination," Ye Htut told Reuters by telephone.

He would not disclose that location due to "security and safety concerns".

The migrants were found drifting on Friday in a converted fishing boat that was taking on water. Ye Htut said the navy had provided them with food and water. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alex Richardson)