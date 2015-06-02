(Adds details, background)
By Tim McLaughlin
YANGON, June 2 Myanmar's navy is escorting a
boat crammed with 727 stranded migrants to a "safe" location
where officials will verify their identities before taking any
further action, the country's information minister said on
Tuesday.
Correcting an earlier comment that the navy was taking the
converted fishing boat to the waters of neighbouring Bangladesh,
Ye Htut said the migrants were headed to an undisclosed but safe
area and had been provided with food and water.
"The operation is starting. They will be taken to a safe
destination," Ye Htut told Reuters by telephone. He would not
disclose that location due to "security and safety concerns".
The migrants were found drifting in the Andaman Sea on
Friday in an overloaded fishing boat that was taking on water.
They are the among an estimated 2,000 people the United
Nations said could still be at sea after being abandoned by
people smuggling gangs since a crackdown started last month in
Thailand.
Myanmar's government initially labelled the migrants
"Bengalis", a term it applies to both Bangladeshis and
Rohingyas, a mostly stateless Muslim minority of about 1.1
million living in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Myanmar's government refuses to refer to the Rohingyas by
name and insists most are illegal Bangladeshi migrants. They
live in apartheid-like conditions and are deeply resented by
Rakhine's Buddhist majority.
The Rohingya exodus is a sensitive issue for Myanmar, which
is under international pressure to grant citizenship to the
Rohingyas but risks outrage at home if is seen as recognising
them among its dozens of ethnicities.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said Myanmar needed to
end discrimination against Rohingyas in order to make its
fledgling democracy a success.
A navy officer who declined to be named told Reuters on
Sunday that some migrants aboard the crowded boat could speak a
dialect that is used in Rakhine state but not widely spoken in
Bangladesh.
The seaborne exodus has mushroomed into a regional crisis
for which Myanmar insists it is not to blame. Seventeen
countries were represented at a meeting in Bangkok last week
after 4,000 Rohingya and Bangladeshi "boat people" landed on the
shores of Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia in recent weeks.
Scott Busby, the U.S. Deputy Assistant secretary for
democracy, human rights and labour, on Tuesday welcomed an
agreement between affected countries to address "root causes" of
the exodus, but said Myanmar should make a start by granting
Rohingyas citizenship.
"Many people have been there for a very long period of time,
they need access to citizenship," he told reporters in Cambodia.
