MAUNGDAW, Myanmar, June 3 Myanmar on Wednesday landed a boat with 727 migrants on board in the country's western Rakhine state, after keeping the vessel at sea for days, a Reuters witness said.

The migrants were found drifting in the Andaman Sea on Friday in an overloaded fishing boat that was taking on water.

Scores of migrant men were sat on the ground at the landing spot near the town of Maungdaw, close to the border with Bangladesh, the Reuters witness said. Others were inside a warehouse.

Dozens of armed police were at the site, he added.

The boat arrived at around 9.30 a.m. (0300 GMT), a local official said, on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Aubrey Belford; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Alex Richardson)