BANGKOK May 29 Thailand will allow the United
States to fly surveillance planes from its territory to identify
boats carrying migrants adrift in Southeast Asian seas, the
country's deputy prime minister said on Friday.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Anne Richard had said
earlier that the United States had made a request to fly such
missions, as an intergovernmental meeting on the regional
migrant crisis got under way in Bangkok.
"Yes, we are permitting it, it is starting today,"
Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister General Tanasak Patimapragorn
told Reuters on the sidelines of the meeting.
