By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Fransiska Nangoy
BANGKOK/JAKARTA, May 13 Thailand, Malaysia and
Indonesia will continue to push boats holding thousands of
migrants back to sea, a senior Thai official said on Wednesday,
despite a U.N. appeal for a rapid rescue operation to avoid a
humanitarian crisis.
Several thousand migrants, many of them hungry and sick, are
adrift in Southeast Asian seas in boats that have been abandoned
by smugglers following a Thai government crackdown on human
trafficking, the United Nations has said.
"Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have decided not to
receive boat people, as far as I am aware," Major General
Werachon Sukhondhapatipak, spokesman for Thailand's ruling
junta, told Reuters.
He declined to comment on the UN refugee agency UNHCR's
appeal on Tuesday for an international search and rescue
operation for the many stranded on the seas between Thailand,
Malaysia and Indonesia.
Malaysia's Home Ministry also declined to comment on the UN
rescue appeal.
The issue would be discussed at a meeting of 15 countries,
to be held in Bangkok on May 29, Werachon said.
In Thailand, authorities are enforcing a long-held policy to
push boats back. The policy involves offering food, water fuel
and medical assistance to migrant boats but preventing them from
landing.
There has been a surge in migrants from impoverished
Bangladesh and Myanmar to Malaysia and Indonesia following the
clampdown in Thailand, usually the first destination in the
region's people-smuggling network.
Thailand ordered a clean-up of suspected traffickers' camps
last week after 33 bodies, believed to be of migrants from
Myanmar and Bangladesh, were found in shallow graves near the
Malaysian border.
That has led to many migrants being left out at sea.
'IT'S A POLICY MATTER'
But a senior Malaysian maritime official said on Tuesday,
after over 1,000 people arrived on the Malaysian island of
Langkawi at the weekend, that any more boats trying to land
would be turned back
"We don't allow them in," said First Admiral Tan Kok Kwee,
northern region head of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement
Agency. "It's a policy matter."
Indonesia provided food, water and medical supplies to
around 500 passengers on a boat off the coast of the
northwestern province of Aceh on Monday, before sending the
vessel toward Malaysia.
The Indonesian Navy said the passengers of the boat they
sent onwards wanted to go to Malaysia, not Indonesia.
A day earlier and also in Aceh, Indonesia rescued nearly 600
migrants from overcrowded wooden boats. Those migrants were
brought ashore and remain on Aceh.
The Indonesian policy was to offer food and shelter to
refugees and coordinate with international migrant and refugee
bodies, Foreign Ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir told
reporters on Wednesday. This it had done with the nearly 600
migrants it rescued on Sunday, he added.
"What we do not do what is load them on to the ship and push
it to the ocean," he said.
But advocacy group ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights
criticised the Indonesian government for sending the boat back
to sea on Monday.
"Towing migrants out to sea and declaring that they aren't
your problem any more is not a solution to the wider regional
crisis," ABHR Chairperson and Malaysian lawmaker Charles
Santiago said in a statement.
Many of the arrivals are Rohingya, a stateless Muslim
minority from Myanmar described by the United Nations as one of
the most persecuted minorities in the world.
'BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS'
An estimated 25,000 Bangladeshis and Rohingya boarded
rickety smugglers' boats in the first three months of this year,
twice as many in the same period of 2014, the UNHCR has said.
"When countries such as Thailand implement a push back
policy, we find Rohingya bodies washing ashore," said Sunai
Phasuk at Human Rights Watch in Thailand.
"If these three countries move forward with push backs,
blood will be on their hands."
Malaysia's police chief said that joint work with the Thai
police force had helped Malaysian police smash seven syndicates
involved in smuggling and trafficking in March and April.
The syndicates operated in northern Malaysia and southern
Thailand, Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters on the Thai island of
Phuket, where members of the two police forces met this week for
annual talks on international crime.
Among 38 people arrested were two Malaysian policemen, he
said.
As well as trafficking, Malaysian police believe the
syndicates were involved in forging UNHCR documents, he said.
The Thai police said they had asked for Malaysian
cooperation in detaining those facing arrest warrants in
Thailand.
"From now on there will be better exchange of information
with Malaysia regarding human trafficking," Thai police
spokesman Lieutenant General Prawut Thawornsiri said.
"We have always conducted these talks with Malaysia but this
year it is a big issue that needs to be dealt with. The entire
world is watching us."
