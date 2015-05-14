By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Simon Webb
| KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK May 14 Malaysia said on
Thursday it would push boats full of migrants back to sea, a
policy that has drawn criticism from the U.N. refugee agency as
thousands remained adrift in Southeast Asian waters.
The UNHCR has said several thousand migrants have been
abandoned at sea by smugglers following a Thai crackdown on
human trafficking and has warned the situation could develop
into a "massive humanitarian crisis".
The crackdown has made traffickers wary of landing in
Thailand, the preferred destination for the region's people
smuggling networks, and led to a surge in migrants to Indonesia
and Malaysia.
"We are sending them the right signal, to send them to where
they came from," Malaysian Deputy Home Minister Wan Junaidi
Tuanku Jaafar said.
"Their country is not at war. If there is nothing wrong with
the ship, they should sail back to their own country."
Many of the arrivals are Rohingya, a stateless Muslim
minority from Bangladesh and Myanmar described by the United
Nations as one of the most persecuted minorities in the world.
An estimated 25,000 Bangladeshis and Rohingya boarded
rickety smugglers' boats in the first three months of this year,
twice as many in the same period of 2014, the UNHCR has said.
The agency has called for a coordinated search and rescue
operation.
"The first priority is to save lives," said Volker Turk, the
UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, in a
statement on Wednesday. "It is key for states to share the
responsibility to disembark these people immediately."
Malaysia said the UNHCR should find another country for the
migrants.
"I don't see why we are under pressure," Wan said. "We are
doing what we think we should do. We have to consider what our
people want to see us doing. They don't want to see immigrants
come into our country."
Malaysian officials could not confirm media reports of at
least two more boats with hundreds on board being pushed back to
sea. "We don't have any information," Abdul Aziz Yusoff,
commander of the marine operations force, said.
Thailand ordered a clean-up of suspected traffickers' camps
last week after 33 bodies, believed to be of migrants, were
found in shallow graves near the Malaysian border.
The navies of both Thailand and Indonesia said their policy
was to offer food and water to migrants on Wednesday and not to
send boats back out to sea.
But Thai government officials have said the country is not
receiving boatpeople - that is why they are arriving in Malaysia
and Indonesia.
More than 1,600 migrants arrived Indonesia and Malaysia at
the weekend. Malaysia detained many. Indonesia provided food,
water and medical supplies to around 500 on a boat off the coast
of the northwestern province of Aceh on Monday, before sending
the vessel towards Malaysia.
"There is some confusion on policy," Vivian Tan, the
spokeswoman for UNHCR in Thailand, said on Thursday. "The
numbers are quite overwhelming."
The United States last year downgraded Thailand and Malaysia
to its list of the world's worst centres of human trafficking,
dumping them in the same category as North Korea and Syria.
