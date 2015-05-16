(Adds code)
By Aubrey Belford and Reza Munawir
KOH LIPE, Thailand/LANGSA, Indonesia May 16 A
boat crammed with migrants was towed out to sea by the Thai navy
and then held up by Malaysian vessels on Saturday, the latest
round of "maritime ping-pong" by Asian states determined not to
let asylum seekers come ashore.
The United Nations has called on countries around the
Andaman Sea not to push back the thousands of desperate
Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar now stranded in
rickety boats, and to rescue them instead.
"We're not seeing any such moves from any governments in the
region even though we're calling on the international community
to take action because people are dying," said Jeffrey Savage,
who works with the UNHCR refugee agency in Indonesia, where some
1,400 migrants have landed over the past week.
Nearly 800 came ashore near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh
province on Friday, many with stories of a gruelling voyage that
included push-backs from the Malaysian and Indonesian coasts.
Mahmud Rafiq, a 21-year-old Rohingya man who left Myanmar a
month ago, recounted how an Indonesian navy ship given them food
and medicine before towing their boat to Malaysian waters, where
they were again stopped, given supplies and taken right back.
While adrift at sea, he said, the Rohingya and Bangladeshi
migrants had fought fiercely over dwindling supplies of food.
"We had very little food, and we agreed that we would leave
it for the women and children," said Rafiq. "Then they started
hitting us. They took the food. They pushed many of us
overboard. They beat us and attacked us with knives. I was hit
with a wooden plank on the head and on my legs."
THAI CLAMPDOWN
An estimated 25,000 Bangladeshis and Rohingya boarded
smugglers' boats in the first three months of this year, twice
as many as in the same period of 2014, the UNHCR has said.
A clampdown by Thailand's military junta has made a
well-trodden trafficking route into Malaysia - one of Southeast
Asia's wealthiest economies - too risky for criminals who prey
on Rohingya fleeing persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and
on impoverished Bangladeshis looking for work.
In response, many people-smugglers appear to have abandoned
their boats in the Andaman Sea, leaving thousands thirsty,
hungry and sick, and without fuel for their vessels' engines.
One of those boats was towed away from the Thai coast by
Thailand's navy on Saturday, only to be intercepted off the
Malaysian coast.
A Reuters journalist on a speedboat taken from southern
Thailand's coast said that the people aboard had little shelter
from the blazing sun. Some of the women were crying, and some
passengers waved their arms and shouted.
The International Organization for Migration has criticised
Southeast Asian governments for playing "maritime ping-pong"
with the migrants and endangering their lives.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday urged Thailand
to considering sheltering the homeless Rohingya and called on
its neighbours not to send the migrants back out to sea.
Responding to the pressure, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak said his country already had 120,000 illegal migrants from
Myanmar and the "humanitarian catastrophe" was a global issue to
be resolved by the international community.
"We allow some of them to land and provide humanitarian aid
to them but Malaysia must not be burdened with this problem as
there are thousands more waiting to flee from their region,"
Najib told the state news agency Bernama on Saturday.
MYANMAR DEFIANT
The United Nations said this week that the deadly pattern of
migration across the Bay of Bengal would continue unless Myanmar
ended discrimination.
Most of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims are stateless
and live in apartheid-like conditions. Almost 140,000 were
displaced in clashes with ethnic Rakhine Buddhists in 2012.
Myanmar terms the Rohingya "Bengalis", a name most Rohingya
reject because it implies they are immigrants from neighbouring
Bangladesh despite having lived in Myanmar for generations.
Thailand is hosting talks on May 29 for 15 countries to
discuss the crisis.
Myanmar had not received an invitation to the meeting and
would not attend if the word Rohingya was used, Zaw Htay, a
senior official from the president's office, said on Saturday.
"We haven't received any formal invitation from Thailand
officially yet," he said in an emailed response to questions.
"And another thing, if they use the term 'Rohingya' we won't
take part in it since we don't recognise this term. The Myanmar
government has been protesting against the use of it all along."
In a routine note to Congress, U.S. President Barack Obama
said the United States, while not curtailing engagement with
Myanmar as it introduces democratic reforms after decades of
military rule, would maintain some sanctions on the country.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz said on Friday that
Washington continued to raise its concerns with Myanmar over the
migrants "because of dire humanitarian and economic situations
they face at home out of fear of ethnic and religious violence."
