KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK May 21 Malaysia's Prime
Minister Najib Razak said on Thursday he had ordered the navy to
rescue thousands of migrants adrift at sea, and a Thai official
said Myanmar had agreed to attend an emergency conference on the
crisis.
Diplomats say Myanmar had up to now resisted calls for it to
take part in meetings on the stranded "boat people", many of
them Rohingya Muslims who have long complained of discrimination
in Myanmar.
The apparent shift in its position came after Malaysia and
Indonesia's foreign ministers held talks with senior officials
in Myanmar on Thursday. Western powers and aid groups have also
urged Myanmar to increase its involvement, and called on
regional powers to do more.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken also held
meetings in Myanmar on Thursday, seeing its president, foreign
minister, parliamentary speaker and military commander.
Blinken stressed the need for Myanmar to address the root
causes of the migration, "including the racially and religiously
motivated discrimination and violence," State Department
spokeswoman Marie Harf told a news briefing.
The crisis has seen thousands of migrants, also including
Bangladeshis fleeing persecution and poverty at home, pushed
back out to sea by Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Many now face sickness, and possible starvation, say aid
groups.
"I have further ordered @tldm_rasmi (navy) and APMM
(Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency) to conduct search and
rescue efforts on Rohingya boats," Najib said on his Twitter
account.
"We have to prevent loss of life," he said, adding that
humanitarian aid would be delivered by land and sea.
Malaysia and Indonesia on Wednesday said they would let as
many as 7,000 migrants on the seas now to come ashore
temporarily, but no more.
A Thai official told Reuters Myanmar had agreed to attend a
regional summit on the issue in Bangkok next week, without going
into further details. Officials in Myanmar did not respond to
requests for comment.
Rohingya Muslims have complained of state-sanctioned
discrimination in majority-Buddhist Myanmar and are denied
citizenship. Myanmar denies discriminating against the group and
has said it is not the source of the problem.
Indonesia and Malaysia have said that temporary shelters
would be set up to house the migrants but Thailand, a
traditional transit point for migrants trying to reach Malaysia
illegally to find work, said it would not follow suit.
"There will definitely be no migrant shelters," Thai Prime
Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told parliament in Bangkok on
Wednesday, adding that existing detention centres would be used
to hold those found to have entered Thailand illegally.
Thailand has said it will stop towing boats back to sea,
something Malaysia and Indonesia had been doing in recent days.
It has also said it will allow the sick to come to shore for
attention, but has stopped short of saying whether it will allow
other migrants to disembark.
