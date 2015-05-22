YANGON May 22 Myanmar's military
commander-in-chief said some "boat people" landing in Malaysia
and Indonesia this month are likely pretending to be Rohingya
Muslims to receive U.N. aid and that many had fled neighbouring
Bangladesh, state media reported on Friday.
The remarks are sure to spark concern after the United
States lambasted Myanmar this week for failing to address the
cause of the crisis, which observers say stems from Myanmar's
refusal to recognise the Rohingya, an ethnic minority group
living in western Myanmar, as citizens.
Most of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya are stateless and
live in apartheid-like conditions. Almost 140,000 were displaced
in deadly clashes with Buddhists in the western state of Rakhine
in 2012.
UN agencies have urged regional governments to protect
thousands of migrants stranded on boats in the Bay of Bengal and
the Andaman sea with dwindling supplies.
Hundreds of migrants, including Rohingya from Myanmar and
Bangladeshis fleeing persecution and poverty at home, have been
pushed back out to sea by Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia this
month. Many now face sickness and possible starvation.
Senior Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing "hinted that most
victims are expected to assume themselves to be Rohingya from
Myanmar in the hope of receiving assistance from UNHCR" during a
meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken on
Thursday, the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper
reported.
He cited reports that the "boat victims" were from
Bangladesh.
"He stressed the need to investigate their country of origin
rather than to accuse a country," the newspaper reported.
Blinken had stressed the need for Myanmar to address the
causes of the migration, "including the racially and religiously
motivated discrimination and violence".
Many Rohingya have long complained of state-sanctioned
discrimination in Myanmar and are denied citizenship. Myanmar
denies discriminating against the group and has said it is not
the source of the problem.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday pledged
assistance and ordered the navy to rescue thousands adrift at
sea, and a Thai official said Myanmar had agreed to attend an
emergency conference on the crisis.
Malaysia and Indonesia have also said they would let as many
as 7,000 migrants on the seas now to come ashore temporarily,
but no more.
Both countries have also said that temporary shelters would
be set up to house the migrants but Thailand, a traditional
transit point for those trying to reach Malaysia for work, said
it would not follow suit.
