(Clarifies Rakhine government talking about people smugglers'
plan to send boat to Thailand in paragraph 2 and 7)
By Tim McLaughlin
YANGON May 22 Myanmar's navy found a boat
carrying more than 200 Bangladeshis, the government said on
Friday, after the military chief said some migrants landing in
Malaysia and Indonesia this month are pretending to be Rohingya
Muslims so they can get U.N. aid.
The western Myanmar state of Rakhine said the boat was from
Thailand and the people smugglers' plan had been to send the
migrants to Thailand.
The remarks are sure to spark concern after the United
States lambasted Myanmar this week for failing to address the
cause of the crisis, which observers say stems from Myanmar's
refusal to recognise the Rohingya, an ethnic minority group
living in western Myanmar, as citizens.
Most of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya are stateless and
live in apartheid-like conditions. Almost 140,000 were displaced
in deadly clashes with Buddhists in the state of Rakhine in
2012.
U.N. agencies have urged regional governments to protect
thousands of migrants stranded on boats in the Bay of Bengal and
the Andaman sea with dwindling supplies.
The boat and a second, empty vessel, came from Ranong, in
southern Thailand, the Rakhine state government said in a press
release.
The people smugglers' plan was to send the migrants to
Thailand.
Myanmar's navy found the boats on Thursday.
"While on patrol in Myanmar waters, the Myanmar Navy ship
568 found a boat loaded with about 200 Bengali and another empty
boat at sea about four miles west of Thinbaw Gway Village,
Maungdaw Township," Myanmar government spokesman Ye Htut said on
his Facebook page, using the government's term for illegal
migrants from Bangladesh.
Altogether, 219 people were on the boat, said Ye Htut,
including nine crew members and "two Bengali interpreters".
He added that the migrants were "from Cox's Bazar,
Chittagong and northern Dhaka," referring to cities and towns in
Bangladesh.
Hundreds of migrants, including Rohingya from Myanmar and
Bangladeshis fleeing persecution and poverty at home, have been
pushed back out to sea by Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia this
month. Many now face sickness and possible starvation.
Senior Myanmar General Min Aung Hlaing "hinted that most
victims are expected to assume themselves to be Rohingya from
Myanmar in the hope of receiving assistance from UNHCR" during a
meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken on
Thursday, the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper
reported.
"He stressed the need to investigate their country of origin
rather than to accuse a country," the newspaper reported.
Blinken had stressed the need for Myanmar to address the
causes of the migration, "including the racially and religiously
motivated discrimination and violence".
Many Rohingya have long complained of state-sanctioned
discrimination in Myanmar and are denied citizenship. Myanmar
denies discriminating against the group and has said it is not
the source of the problem.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday pledged
assistance and ordered the navy to rescue thousands adrift at
sea, and a Thai official said Myanmar had agreed to attend an
emergency conference on the crisis.
Malaysia and Indonesia have also said they would let as many
as 7,000 migrants on the seas now to come ashore temporarily,
but no more.
Both countries have also said that temporary shelters would
be set up to house the migrants but Thailand, a traditional
transit point for those trying to reach Malaysia for work, said
it would not follow suit.
(Additional reporting by Aung Hla Tun in YANGON; Writing by Amy
Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)