WANG KELIAN, Malaysia May 25 Malaysia's police chief said on Monday that 139 graves believed to contain the remains of migrants were found near the country's border with Thailand, and that some graves contained more than one body.

The graves were found at 28 suspected human trafficking camps located around 500 metres from the border in northern Malaysia, said National police chief General Khalid Abu Bakar.

"The operation which we have been conducting from May 11 to May 23 we discovered 139 of what we believe are graves," Khalid told reporters.

He added that one grave site was about 100 metres from a mass grave discovered in Thailand earlier this month.

