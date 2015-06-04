* Myanmar says Rohingyas not fleeing persecution
* Parliament speaker appeals to Ban Ki-moon in open letter
* U.S. has called on Myanmar to end discrimination
* Migrants from latest boat tell of hunger, beatings
* Indonesia says will repatriate Bangladeshis
By Timothy Mclaughlin and Aubrey Belford
YANGON/MAUNGDAW, Myanmar, June 4 Myanmar said on
Thursday that persecution of its Rohingya Muslim population was
not the cause of Southeast Asia's migrant crisis, a day after
the United States called on the country to give full rights to
the minority to help end the exodus.
President Barack Obama said this week that Myanmar needed to
end discrimination against the Rohingya if it was to succeed in
its transition to a democracy, as Washington upped the pressure
on the country to tackle what it sees as one of the root causes
of a migration that the region has struggled to cope with.
Myanmar does not recognise its 1.1 million Rohingya as
citizens, rendering them effectively stateless. Almost 140,000
were displaced in deadly clashes with Buddhists in the country's
western Rakhine state in 2012.
"It has been portrayed that discrimination and persecution
are causing people to leave Rakhine state, but that is not
true," Myanmar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin
told diplomats and international agencies in Yangon.
He pointed to the number of Bangladeshis on board a migrant
boat that landed in May as proof that the influx of "boat
people" was a regional problem linked to human trafficking.
"This incident... has shown to the region as well as the
international community this is not the root cause," he said.
The boat he referred to was intercepted by Myanmar's navy
last month. Myanmar has said 200 of the 208 people aboard were
economic migrants from Bangladesh.
But a Reuters investigation found that 150-200 Rohingya had
also been aboard that boat, but were spirited away by people
smugglers in the week before the navy brought it to shore.
Tareque Muhammad, deputy chief of mission at the Bangladesh
embassy in Yangon, told Reuters that only 150 people from that
boat had been identified and documented as Bangladeshis.
Zaw Aye Maung, the Yangon Region Ethnic Rakhine Affairs
Minister, said at the same briefing that if genocide was taking
place in Rakhine state then it was against ethnic Rakhine
Buddhists.
"We are now in danger of being overrun by these
Bangladeshis," said Zaw Aye Maung, in comments that visibly
angered the ambassador from Bangladesh, Mohammad Sufiur Rahman.
Sufiur Rahman declined to talk to reporters after the briefing.
The powerful speaker of Myanmar's parliament, Shwe Mann,
wrote an open letter to United Nations Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon appealing for international organizations to "avoid
creating misconceptions about our country and aggravating
communal tensions and conflict."
The letter, dated June 3 and published in Myanmar state
media on Thursday, came after the UN Security Council held its
first closed-door briefing on human rights in Myanmar last
week. A council diplomat inside that briefing said UN human
rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein described the Rohingya as
facing institutional discrimination.
DUMPED AT SEA
The current crisis blew up last month after a Thai crackdown
on trafficking camps along its border with Malaysia made it too
risky for people smugglers to land their human cargo. Smugglers
abandoned boats full of migrants at sea.
Myanmar was in the process of verifying the place of origin
of 734 migrants the navy brought ashore on Wednesday, Wunna
Maung Lwin said. They were found drifting in the Andaman Sea on
Friday in an overloaded fishing boat that was taking on water.
Several migrants said that smugglers had loaded them from
three smaller boats onto the larger vessel.
"The traffickers told us 'we can't go to Thailand, so you
have to go alone'," Marmod Toyo, who said he was a Rohingya,
told Reuters.
He said he was at sea for two months after being offered
50,000 kyat ($45.25) by an agent to get on a boat to Malaysia.
Marmod, who has a wife and four children, said he knew it was a
trick but that his family needed the money.
"There's not enough food back home and no work," he said.
"The human trafficker came and gave me money. I knew he might
sell me, but I needed it."
Another migrant said his uncle, who was also on the boat,
was beaten to death by one of the crew before the body was
dumped overboard.
"My uncle was eating rice and asked for some water, so they
killed him," said Siszul Islam, from the Bangladeshi capital
Dhaka.
There was no way of independently corroborating the
migrants' accounts.
Some 4,000 migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar have landed
in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar in the past month.
The United Nations estimates around 2,000 migrants may still be
adrift.
Indonesia would repatriate economic migrants from Bangladesh
as soon as it could, but how to handle Rohingya migrants was
more complex, said Andi Rachmianto, the international security
and disarmament director at the foreign ministry.
"We need to differentiate between Rohingya migrants and
migrants from Bangladesh because their motivations are
different," Rachmianto said.
($1 = 1,105.0000 kyat)
(Additional reporting by Hnin Yadana Zaw in YANGON and Fergus
Jensen in JAKARTA; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Alex
Richardson)