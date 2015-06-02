* Boat with more than 700 aboard intercepted on Friday
* Bangladesh says will only take those identified as
citizens
* Thai general wanted over trafficking turns himself in
* Obama says Myanmar needs to end discrimination against
Rohingya
(Recasts with U.S. State Department saying believes migrants
will disembark in Myanmar)
By Tim McLaughlin
YANGON, June 2 Myanmar said a boat crammed with
727 migrants that it has kept stranded at sea for days was now
being escorted to a "safe" area for identity checks and the
United States said it believed those aboard would be allowed
ashore in Myanmar this week.
"The operation is starting. They will be taken to a safe
destination," Myanmar Information Minister Ye Htut told Reuters
by telephone, adding that the migrants had been provided with
food and water. He would not disclose that location due to
"security and safety concerns".
Earlier, Ye Htut had said Myanmar's navy was taking the
converted fishing boat to Bangladeshi waters, prompting its
neighbour to underline that it would take back only those who
were genuinely its citizens, but he later clarified his remarks
to say the verification process would take place first.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department said she
believed the Myanmar government had decided to allow the
migrants to disembark in Myanmar on Wednesday or Thursday,
something Washington welcomed.
"We urge (Myanmar) to provide full protection and assistance
to these migrants in coordination with UNHCR and IOM, Marie Harf
said, referring to the U.N. refugee agency and the
International Organisation for Migration.
The 727 migrants are the among an estimated 2,000 people,
mostly Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and Bangladeshis, that
could still be at sea after being abandoned by people-smuggling
gangs since a crackdown started last month in Thailand, the U.N.
said.
The migrants were found drifting in the Andaman Sea on
Friday in an overloaded fishing boat that was taking on water.
Chris Lewa, whose Arakan Project tracks the movement of
Rohingya boats, said the migrants should be put ashore
immediately and the United Nations should have access to them to
provide assistance and identify who they are.
IOM spokesman Leonard Doyle told a news briefing in Geneva
the organisation was concerned the boat might be taken to
Bangladeshi waters and was worried about migrants "not being
given due places to land and continuing to suffer while they are
aboard these vessels".
Myanmar's government initially labelled the migrants on the
overloaded boat "Bengalis", a term it applies to both
Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, a mostly stateless Muslim minority
of about 1.1 million living in apartheid-like conditions in
Myanmar's Rakhine state.
PRESSURE ON MYANMAR
Myanmar has been under increased international pressure to
grant citizenship to the Rohingyas after a seaborne exodus
mushroomed last month into a regional crisis with around 4,000
Rohingya and Bangladeshi "boat people" landing on the shores of
Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
On Monday, U.S. President Barack Obama said Myanmar needed
to end discrimination against Rohingyas in order to make its
fledgling democracy a success.
A Myanmar navy officer who declined to be named told Reuters
on Sunday that some migrants aboard the crowded boat could speak
a dialect that is used in Rakhine state but not widely spoken in
Bangladesh.
The Bangladeshi foreign ministry official said only migrants
identified as Bangladeshi nationals would be brought back to the
country.
Lewa said some Rohingya would be reluctant to identify
themselves as such because, if they are unable to provide
identification, they could be jailed in Myanmar for illegal
immigration.
On May 26, Myanmar said it had reached an agreement with
Bangladesh to repatriate 200 Bangladeshis who were among 208 men
rescued from a boat off the Myanmar coast last week.
Both Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar and
Bangladeshis trying to escape poverty at home have become prey
to human traffickers.
On Tuesday, a three-star Thai general accused of involvement
in human trafficking turned himself in to authorities, the most
high profile among scores of suspects wanted as part of the
drive to end an illicit business.
Police say 51 arrests have been made so far in a campaign
that has also brought the grim discovery of scores of graves
along the jungle-clad border dividing Thailand and Malaysia.
Scott Busby, the U.S. Deputy Assistant secretary for
democracy, human rights, and labour, on Tuesday welcomed an
agreement last week between affected countries to address "root
causes" of the exodus, but said Myanmar should make a start by
granting Rohingyas citizenship.
Hollywood actor Matt Dillon was in Sittwe, the capital of
Rakhine State, on Monday to highlight the plight of the
Rohingya. He visited a camp for displaced Rohingya and a fishing
village from which many migrants had left on smugglers' boats.
"I saw a grim situation, a lot of barbed wire ... The
residential area was ghettoised," Dillon told reporters in
Bangkok. "I felt that this is a very vulnerable group. These
people are the most desperate of the desperate."
(Additional reporting by Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda and
Simon Webb in BANGKOK, Ruma Paul in DHAKA, Prak Chan Thul in
PHNOM PENH, Stephanie Nebehay in GENEVA and David Brunnstrom in
WASHINGTON; Editing by Alex Richardson)