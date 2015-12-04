BANGKOK Dec 4 Thailand's foreign minister
called on Friday for concerted action to tackle irregular
migration in the Indian Ocean, as regional nations met in the
for talks aimed at preventing another "boat people" crisis.
Representatives from Southeast Asian countries are meeting
in Bangkok to hash out a framework to deal with tens of
thousands of migrants, most from Myanmar and Bangladesh, who
make perilous voyages across the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea
every year.
"It's clear that we need an explicit and efficient mechanism
to manage and control the negative impacts of irregular
migration," Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said in opening
remarks.
"The time for promises has passed. Now is the time for
action. Therefore, it's my hope that today's discussion will
result in concrete and goal-oriented actions that countries can
start implementing, not in some distant future, but today and
now."
The conference is the second round of talks that were
launched in May amid a migration crisis prompted by a human
trafficking crackdown in Thailand.
The crackdown caused traffickers to abandon 4,000 migrants
from Myanmar and Bangladesh at sea, and was marked by a chaotic
spectacle of "maritime ping-pong" as the Thai, Malaysian and
Indonesian navies repeatedly pushed desperate migrants in boats
away from their waters.
October and November mark the start of the four-month
"sailing season", the busiest time for smuggling and trafficking
ships plying the Bay of Bengal.
This week, the International Organization for Migration
(IOM) urged efforts to avoid a repeat of this year's disaster
when hundreds of refugees were lost at sea or died in jungle
camps.
On Thursday, the IOM said Southeast Asia needed legal
channels of migration to curb human smuggling.
Don said the meeting would not necessarily yield long-term
solutions to the crisis, adding that about 900 migrants who
arrived by boat were currently in Thailand.
While some migrants are Bangladeshis escaping poverty at
home, many are members of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya Muslim
community who live in apartheid-like conditions in the country's
Rakhine state.
Myanmar does not consider the Rohingya citizens, rendering
them effectively stateless, while denying it discriminates
against them or that they are fleeing persecution.
At the May meeting, Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
criticised those who blamed Myanmar for Southeast Asia's migrant
crisis.
Don said the issue of Rohingya citizenship would not be
discussed on Friday.
"No, it hasn't been raised pointedly, but it was borne in
the back of the minds of all participants that this is one of
the relevant questions."
