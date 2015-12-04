(adds closing statements to reporters, UN comment)
By Aubrey Belford and Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK Dec 4 Thailand called on Friday for
concerted action to tackle "irregular" migration in the Indian
Ocean, but no substantial solutions emerged from a regional
meeting aimed at preventing this year's "boat people" tragedies
in which hundreds drowned.
Representatives from Southeast Asian countries met in
Bangkok to hash out a framework to deal with tens of thousands
of migrants, most from Myanmar and Bangladesh, who make perilous
voyages across the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea every year.
The meeting ended with a plan put forward by Thailand which
five directly affected countries, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand,
Myanmar and Bangladesh, would consider.
"There is still no clarity. We have discussed but not
agreed," Apichart Chinwanno, permanent secretary at the Thai
Foreign Ministry, said.
The document being considered, as European countries
struggle to cope with refugees fleeing war in Syria and Iraq,
focused on protection of migrants, prevention of irregular
migration and prosecution of human smuggling and trafficking
networks, he said, but gave few details.
"They focused on an information campaign, that's all. Not
about helping people at sea and not about humanitarian
assistance," a U.N. official, who declined to be named, told
Reuters.
Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the region needed "an
explicit and efficient mechanism to manage and control the
negative impacts of irregular migration".
The conference was the second round of talks that were
launched in May amid a migration crisis prompted by a human
trafficking crackdown in Thailand.
The crackdown caused traffickers to abandon 4,000 migrants
from Myanmar and Bangladesh at sea and was marked by a chaotic
spectacle of "maritime ping-pong" as the Thai, Malaysian and
Indonesian navies repeatedly pushed desperate migrants in boats
away from their waters.
October and November mark the start of the four-month
"sailing season", the busiest time for smuggling and trafficking
ships plying the Bay of Bengal.
While some migrants are Bangladeshis escaping poverty at
home, many are members of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya Muslim
community who live in apartheid-like conditions in the country's
Rakhine state.
Myanmar does not consider the Rohingya citizens, rendering
them effectively stateless, while denying it discriminates
against them or that they are fleeing persecution.
The foreign minister had said the issue of Rohingya
citizenship would not be discussed on Friday.
