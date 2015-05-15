JAKARTA Indonesia's navy prevented a boat carrying hundreds of migrants from entering its territory on Friday, a military spokesman said.

"The boat is being held by the navy near the border in the waters off north Aceh (on Sumatra island)," said military spokesman Fuad Basya.

"They are not being allowed to enter yet," he added.

Thousands of migrants are stranded on similar boats in Southeast Asian seas as governments in the region seek to prevent them from landing, despite a request by the United Nations to rescue them.

