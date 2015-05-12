JAKARTA May 12 Indonesia's navy provided food,
water and medical supplies to around 500 passengers from Myanmar
late on Monday, before sending the migrant boat across the
Malacca Strait towards Malaysia, a military spokesman said.
Four Indonesian navy vessels offered the assistance to the
passengers on the migrant boat near the cape of Tanjung Jambu
Aye in north Aceh.
"The passengers were still alive and in good condition,"
said Navy spokesman Manahan Simorangkir.
"They were seeking help and they didn't want to go to
Indonesia. They wanted to go to Malaysia, so we sent them on
their way after providing them with food, water and medical
supplies."
More than a thousand Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees have
arrived in Malaysia and Indonesia following a crackdown on
trafficking by Thailand, which is usually the first destination
in the region's people smuggling network.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by John Chalmers and Jeremy
Laurence)