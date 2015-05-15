JAKARTA May 15 More than 700 migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh were brought ashore to the east coast of Aceh on Indonesia's island of Sumatra on Friday, a search and rescue official said.

"The latest information we have is about 794 people were found in the middle of the sea and brought ashore by fishermen at 5 a. m.," Khairul Nova, the official in the town of Langsa in Aceh, told Reuters by telephone.

"They are now in a warehouse by the port as a temporary arrangement," Nova added.

A boat carrying nearly 600 migrants landed in Indonesia on Sunday. Thousands of migrants are stranded on similar boats in Southeast Asian seas as governments in the region seek to prevent them from landing, despite a request by the United Nations to rescue them. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)