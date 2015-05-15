JAKARTA May 15 Indonesia will prevent boats
carrying migrants from entering its maritime territory to avert
a flood of others following behind causing "social issues", the
military chief said on Friday.
General Moeldoko said the military was carrying out patrols
at its maritime borders and would provide humanitarian
assistance if boats with migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh
were in trouble in Southeast Asian waters.
"We will try to prevent them from entering our territory
otherwise it will create social issues," Moeldoko told reporters
after meeting President Joko Widodo in the capital Jakarta.
"If we open up access, there will be an exodus here."
About 1,400 migrants have landed on Indonesia's western tip
of Aceh this week, but thousands more remain stranded at sea
with little food or water.
Governments in the region have shied away from rescuing the
migrants despite a U.N. appeal for countries to keep their ports
and borders open.
