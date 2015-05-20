LANGSA, Indonesia May 20 Indonesian fishermen
brought more than 100 Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to shore
in northwestern Aceh province early on Wednesday, a search and
rescue official said.
"Nearly 400 more have been sighted at sea and fishermen are
attempting to bring them to land," said Khairul Nova, of the
national search and rescue agency. Nova said the migrants had
landed in the town of Kuta Binje in Aceh.
The latest group brought to shore adds to the nearly 1,400
who have managed to land in Indonesia after weeks of drifting in
the Andaman Sea with little food or water.
Thousands more remain at sea, with governments in the region
doing little to rescue them despite international appeals.
(Reporting by Reza Munawir in LANGSA, Indonesia and Kanupriya
Kapoor in Jakarta; Editing by xx)