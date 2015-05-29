YANGON May 29 Myanmar released the final
results of its first nationwide census in 30 years on Friday,
but the count excluded the country's Muslim Rohingya minority,
as well as sensitive data on ethnicity and the religious beliefs
of its 51.5 million people.
Most of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya are stateless and
live in apartheid-like conditions in the western state of
Rakhine. Almost 140,000 were displaced in deadly clashes with
majority Buddhists in Rakhine in 2012. They are denied
citizenship and have long complained of state-sanctioned
discrimination.
Delegates from Southeast Asian countries were gathered in
the Thai capital on Friday for talks on the "boat people"
crisis, which involves thousands of migrants - many of them
Rohingya - floating on ships abandoned by traffickers after a
recent crackdown in Thailand. Myanmar said it could not be held
responsible.
The Myanmar government had promised international sponsors
the Rohingya would be free to identify themselves as such in the
census, conducted in March-April 2014, but backtracked a day
before it started and said the use of the term would not be
allowed.
"In northern Rakhine state, a considerable segment of the
population was left out of the exercise amid ongoing communal
tensions and the demand of many local people to self-identify as
Rohingya, a demand not conceded by the authorities," said Vijay
Nambiar, Special Adviser to the U.N. Secretary-General on
Myanmar.
The count has also been criticized after its organizers
based it on a list of 135 ethnic groups, which activists and
critics say is outdated and inaccurate.
The biggest surprise of the preliminary results from the
count released in August was data showing Myanmar's population
stood at 51.4 million, some 9 million less than estimates. The
full census broadly confirmed it, putting it at 51.5 million.
The results of the census also showed a literacy rate of
adults at almost 90 percent. But other data reflected economic
mismanagement under the 49 years of military rule, which
plummeted the country into poverty, before reforms in 2011.
Only a third of Myanmar's households have electric lights,
the infant mortality rate is at 62 per 100,000 live births, and
life expectancy stands at just 66.8 years compared to
neighbouring Thailand's 74 years, according World Bank data.
The data on ethnicity and religion, as well as figures on
occupation and maternal mortality, will be released next year
after the country's general election scheduled for November.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin; Editing by Nick Macfie)