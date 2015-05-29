(Recasts top, adds information on population and migrant boat)
By Tim McLaughlin
YANGON May 29 Myanmar released the results of
its first nationwide census in 30 years on Friday, but the
survey excluded the country's Muslim Rohingya minority, who
complain of deep state-sanctioned discrimination.
Most of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya are stateless and
live in apartheid-like conditions in the western state of
Rakhine. Almost 140,000 were displaced in deadly clashes with
majority Buddhists in Rakhine in 2012.
Delegates from Southeast Asian countries were gathered in
the Thai capital on Friday for talks on the "boat people"
crisis. Thousands of migrants, many of them Rohingya, are adrift
on boats abandoned by traffickers after a recent crackdown in
Thailand. Myanmar said it could not be held responsible.
As the meeting was wrapping up, Myanmar's Ministry of
Information announced its navy had intercepted a boat with 727
migrants aboard and was taking them to a base on an island off
its southern coast to determine their identity.
The Myanmar government had promised international sponsors
the Rohingya would be free to identify themselves as such in the
census, conducted in March-April 2014, but backtracked a day
before it started and said the use of the term would not be
allowed.
"In northern Rakhine state, a considerable segment of the
population was left out of the exercise amid ongoing communal
tensions and the demand of many local people to self-identify as
Rohingya, a demand not conceded by the authorities," said Vijay
Nambiar, Special Adviser to the U.N. Secretary-General on
Myanmar.
The count has also been criticized for being based on a list
of 135 ethnic groups which activists say is outdated and
inaccurate.
The biggest surprise of the preliminary results from the
count released in August was data showing Myanmar's population
stood at 51.4 million, some 9 million fewer than previous
estimates. The full census broadly confirmed that, putting it at
51.5 million.
Both numbers include an estimate of the Rohingya population
based on pre-census mapping in Rakhine state, UNFPA said.
The results of the census showed literacy among adults at
almost 90 percent.
Data from other sources show deep poverty in the country.
Only a third of Myanmar's households have electric light,
the infant mortality rate is 62 per 100,000 live births, and
life expectancy stands at 66.8 years compared to neighbouring
Thailand's 74 years, according to the World Bank.
Census data on ethnicity and religion, as well as figures on
occupation and maternal mortality, will be released next year
after the country's general election, scheduled for November.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin; Editing by Andrew Roche)