VATICAN CITY May 24 Pope Francis called on the
international community on Sunday to help migrants crossing the
Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, thousands of whom have been
stranded on boats with dwindling supplies.
"I continue to follow with profound worry and pain in my
heart the stories of many refugees in the Bay of Bengal and the
Andaman Sea," Francis said to crowds who had gathered for his
Pentecost Sunday address in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.
A migrant crisis has flared up in Southeast Asia as Rohingya
Muslims fleeing persecution in Myanmar and Bangladeshis trying
to escape poverty at home become prey to human traffickers.
After Thailand cracked down on the practice, traffickers
began abandoning overloaded boats on the open sea rather than
trying to smuggle the people through Thailand. The United
Nations refugee agency said on Friday some 3,500 are stranded.
Francis said he appreciated the efforts of countries that
have agreed to take in people who are facing "severe suffering
and danger", but encouraged "the international community to
offer them humanitarian assistance".
Malaysia's Prime Minister has pledged assistance and ordered
the navy to rescue thousands adrift at sea. Malaysia and
Indonesia offered to allow the migrants to come on shore
temporarily but Thailand has said it would not follow suit.
