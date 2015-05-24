By Soe Zeya Tun and Antoni Slodkowski
| ALAETHAKAW VILLAGE, Myanmar
ALAETHAKAW VILLAGE, Myanmar May 24 At least
eight Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar were among some 200 migrants
rescued from a trafficking boat by the Myanmar navy on Thursday,
according to interviews conducted by Reuters, contradicting
official accounts that all onboard were from Bangladesh.
Myanmar portrayed the rescue operation as a proof that
thousands of 'boat people' were not persecuted Rohingya from
Myanmar, denying it discriminates against the minority and
resisting pressure to help solve the problem.
Southeast Asia is grappling with a humanitarian crisis
involving thousands of people trafficked from Myanmar and
Bangladesh into Malaysia and Indonesia. After a crackdown
disrupted smuggling routes, many are now trapped at sea on what
the United Nations has described as 'floating coffins'.
"This clearly show 'Boat People are not from Myanmar',
strong evidence," Zaw Htay, a senior official of the office of
the president said in a Facebook post announcing the rescue of
the boat on Friday.
But on a visit to a remote village in northwest Myanmar,
where more than 200 rescued men were being fed and taken care of
at an Islamic school, Reuters interviewed a group of Rohingya
Muslims from the village of Kyauk Taw in Rakhine state.
"We had no jobs and nothing to lose. So we boarded the
boat," said Marmot Rarbi, 23. He said the traffickers let the
eight Rohingya men on the boat for free, but later demanded
6,500 Malaysian ringgit for smuggling them to Malaysia.
Rarbi said he was on the boat for more than three months.
Thousands of Rohingya have boarded trafficking ships.
Most of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya, an ethnic minority
living in western Myanmar, are stateless and live in
apartheid-like conditions. Almost 140,000 were displaced in
deadly clashes with Buddhists in the state of Rakhine in 2012.
UN SAYS MYANMAR MUST END ROHINGYA DISCRIMINATION
On a visit to the Islamic school, Vijay Nambiar, special
adviser on Myanmar to the U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon,
thanked the government for the rescue and called on the Rakhine
Buddhist majority to include the Muslims in nation-building.
"The Muslim community must feel that it can work for this
country and the Rakhine community should let the Muslim
community work together for the future of this state," said
Nambiar in a meeting with community leaders.
Nambiar told Reuters that Myanmar deserved credit for the
rescue operation, but added that in addition to abject poverty,
it was discrimination in Myanmar that pushed the Rohingya into
the hands of traffickers.
"Part of the cause for the migration is also the treatment
of the Muslim community in Rakhine...and institutional
discrimination against the Rohingya are things that we have to
work on," said Nambiar, pledging full U.N. support to help solve
the issue.
Myanmar has said it would continue its rescue efforts.
"Our navy and airforce are out there in search of the boats.
We will ensure that our actions will rescue people regardless of
their country, religion or ethnic background. We are there to
help human kind," said Win Myint, Deputy Minister of Immigration
and Population.
Southeast Asian nations will discuss the 'boat people'
crisis at an emergency conference in Thai capital Bangkok next
week.
(Additional reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Michael
Perry)
