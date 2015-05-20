Bangladeshi migrants, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, stand near a barbed wire at a shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia and Indonesia issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying they will continue to offer international assistance to 7,000 migrants adrift at sea and assist them with "resettlement and repatriation" within a year with international help.

"I urge all NGOs, of all races and religions to step forward to volunteer to help these Rohingya migrants," Malaysian Home Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

"Even though they are a migrant community that is trying to enter the country illegally, and breaking immigration laws, their well-being should not be ignored."

(Reporting by Praveen Menon)