BANGKOK May 21 Years of political violence in
the Thai capital has strained police resources, delaying
investigations into human trafficking in the south of the
country and allowing the illicit trade to flourish, a top police
official said on Thursday.
Southeast Asia is battling a migrant crisis that has seen
hundreds of "boat people", mostly Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar
and Bangladeshi migrants, pushed back out to sea by Thailand,
Malaysia and Indonesia.
Migrants have long made their way from the Bay of Bengal to
Thailand, but a crackdown on traffickers this year by the Thai
government has disrupted the route, leaving many migrants aboard
rickety boats with nowhere to go.
Thailand's deputy national police chief, General Aek
Angsananont, said human smuggling and trafficking gangs were
allowed to flourish in 2013/14 because police were unable to set
up road blocks and other preventative measures as many officers
were transferred to Bangkok during months of street protests
that eventually led to a May coup.
"Look at Thailand last year. There was the coup and before
that we had years of political problems," Aek told Reuters
during an interview at parliament in Bangkok.
"Where do you think the police came from? They came from the
provinces to back up Bangkok. We didn't have the resources to
tackle the human trafficking problem.
"When were we weakest? Last year."
Speaking ahead of a regional conference to tackle Southeast
Asia's migrant crisis, Aek said five investigations were
currently underway into human trafficking but they could take
months.
Thai police have arrested 43 people suspected of involvement
in human trafficking including four police officers and some
local politicians.
Aek said he has not found evidence of military complicity.
"I still haven't found evidence that it goes to the
military. But let us be clear on one thing, no matter how
important the person, we will catch them."
Police have not yet found evidence linking those arrested to
more than 30 bodies uncovered at suspected trafficking camps
near the Malaysian border last month, he said.
Last year, Thailand and Malaysia were downgraded to the U.S.
State Department's lowest category - or Tier 3 - in its annual
Trafficking in Persons Report, which assesses how governments
around the world have performed in fighting human trafficking.
Thailand has called a regional conference on the issue in
Bangkok for May 29.
