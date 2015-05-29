(Adds clarification from Thai Foreign Ministry on recent
arrivals)
BANGKOK May 29 Around 300 "boat people" have
landed on Thailand's shores in recent weeks, Sek Wannamethee,
director-general of the information department at Thailand's
Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.
That was in addition to around a further 300 people who were
already being held in temporary holding areas in the country,
Sek said.
More than 3,000 migrants have landed in Indonesia and
Malaysia since Thailand launched a crackdown on human
trafficking gangs this month. About 2,600 are believed to be
still adrift in boats, relief agencies have said.
The Thai crackdown made it too risky for traffickers to land
migrants, prompting them to abandon thousands at sea with scant
supplies of food and water.
The foreign ministry gave the numbers to clarify remarks
made earlier on Friday by the country's Deputy Prime Minister
General Tanasak Patimapragorn, who had said there were 600 new
"boat people" in Thailand.
The Southeast Asian nation also shelters around 130,000
asylum seekers and refugees, Tanasak said earlier, many of whom
have been in Thailand for years.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alex Richardson)