BANGKOK, June 23 Thai police said on Tuesday
they had "shown sincerity" and wrapped up the country's biggest
investigation into human trafficking, as rights groups
questioned whether they had even scratched the surface.
Thailand began a crackdown on trafficking networks and
suspected camps hidden deep in its jungle-carpeted mountains
last month following the discovery of more than 30 bodies buried
in camps in the south.
Police have arrested 56 suspects - including politicians,
police, government officials, businessmen and an army general -
and issued arrest warrants for 63.
Aek Angsananont, police deputy commissioner-general, called
the probe "the biggest human trafficking investigation in
Thailand's history".
Around 1,000 police officers, many of them based in southern
Thailand, took part in the investigation, Aek said, without
elaborating on any ongoing or future probes.
Police have sent 19 cases filled with more than 100,000
document sheets to the Office of the Attorney General which will
have until July 24 to decide whether to file charges, Aek said.
"This government has shown its sincerity in solving this
problem by seriously tackling human trafficking and by dealing
with those involved," Aek told Reuters.
But rights groups, including the New York-based Human Rights
Watch, said the investigation would not put an end to networks
operating in the region.
"It is highly likely that if this investigation turns out to
just be window dressing to defuse international pressure, then
it will have no impact," Sunai Phasuk, Thailand researcher at
Human Rights Watch, told Reuters.
"It will just put them under ground for the time being and
then resurface again."
The crackdown in Thailand, a traditional transit point, made
it too risky for traffickers to land migrants, Bangladeshis and
Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar, prompting them to abandon
thousands at sea with scant supplies of food and water.
The United Nations estimates 1,200 people are still at sea
or unaccounted for while more than 3,000 have landed since May
in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Last year, Thailand was downgraded to the U.S. State
Department's lowest category - or Tier 3 - in its annual
Trafficking in Persons Report, which assess how governments
around the world have performed in fighting human trafficking.
The next TIP report is expected in mid-July.
"We hope the United States will consider to put our country,
which is in Tier 3, to a better tier," Aek told Reuters.
Police in neighbouring Malaysia last month discovered 139
graves in jungle camps used by suspected smugglers and
traffickers. They say some 12 officers are being investigated.
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat in BANGKOK; Additional
reporting by Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR; Writing by Amy
Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)