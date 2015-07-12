PHNOM PENH, July 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
hundreds of fishermen were rescued from a life of slavery on
Thai fishing boats off the coast of Indonesia earlier this year,
the world took notice.
Trafficked and sold to work on the boats, the men - mostly
from Myanmar and Cambodia - had endured beatings, abuse and
torture.
After they were freed, however, they had little support to
help them recover from the horrors they had experienced.
"Everyone is shocked when they hear about the conditions on
these fishing boats - but then what? No money is available to
help them after they've been rescued," said Lisa Rende Taylor,
director of Project Issara, a public-private alliance to tackle
trafficking in Southeast Asia's supply chains.
Donor countries in the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development allocate about $120 million each
year to combat modern slavery - a sum dwarfed by the $150
billion in estimated profits each year from the human
trafficking industry.
Governments and donors mostly fund support for women and
girls trafficked for sex, but there is little money for male
trafficking survivors, many of whom have suffered and witnessed
extreme violence.
Trafficked fishermen are forced to work up to 20 hours a
day, endure beatings and sexual assault, and have seen injured
colleagues thrown overboard and left to drown, researchers have
found.
Deprived of pay, those able to return home are penniless,
making them feel worthless.
"Male survivors tend to feel a crushing sense of shame that
they, as breadwinners, come back with nothing," said Nicola
Pocock, a researcher at the London School of Hygiene and
Tropical Medicine.
"A lot of them return to poor rural areas and find limited
job opportunities, which is why they migrated in the first
place," said Pocock, who co-authored the largest ever study into
the health of trafficking victims in Southeast Asia, published
earlier this year.
The study found that 57 percent of men trafficked for work
on fishing boats and other forms of forced labour showed
symptoms of depression, while 46 percent suffered from anxiety
and 41 percent were affected by post-traumatic stress disorder.
PRESUMED DEAD
After many years away, some trafficked men find their wives
have remarried and their families have long assumed they had
died because no money was ever sent home.
The welcome home may be mixed, said Mike Nowlin, of Hagar
Cambodia, a charity that helps rescued Cambodian fishermen find
work, deal with their trauma and reunite with their families.
"Often families don't understand the horrific environment
that the survivors were in, and are only aware that their family
members were not sending money home as promised," Nowlin said.
"They (the men) may be asked why they were away for three,
five or 10 years and bring home nothing to support the family."
Some choose not to go home at all for fear of rejection or
because they may have been unable to contact their relatives.
Daren Coulston, a New Zealand-based anti-slavery campaigner
who has provided assistance for trafficked Indonesian fishermen,
said many were reluctant to discuss their trauma.
"I learned that many of them had been cheated of their
wages, subjected to beatings and in some cases, sexually
assaulted by the ships' officers," Coulston said.
"It's hard to talk about these experiences for men. Most of
them rather pretend it never happened," said Coulston, a former
deep-sea fisherman. "But for their mental health, they need all
the help and support they can get."
Rende Taylor said a lack of assistance for male trafficking
survivors made them highly vulnerable to fall prey to
traffickers again.
The dearth of funds for support prompted Project Issara to
seek direct online donations from the public through a
crowdfunding website.
THE POWER OF COUNSELLING
One young man, who asked not to be named, was trafficked to
Thailand from Cambodia by a relative at the age of eight, and
says without counselling and specialised support, he would not
have been able to survive.
For years, he was forced to beg on the streets, beaten and
starved. He was 12 when he was referred to Hagar, received
counselling and art therapy, and was sent to a school for trauma
survivors.
Now 25, he is studying psychology in Phnom Penh and wants to
open a charity for trafficked children.
"I was in a bad way when I first came here, always angry and
breaking things," he said at Hagar's Phnom Penh office.
"The counselling and the chance to reflect in a safe
environment really helped me to deal with what I had lived
through. It's really important to have that kind of help."
