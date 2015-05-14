UNITED NATIONS May 14 United Nations
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday that he is
alarmed by reports that some countries in Southeast Asia may be
refusing entry to boats adrift at sea with several thousand
refugees and migrants.
Thailand declined permission for a migrant boat to land on
Thursday while Malaysia said it would push boats back out to
sea.
"The secretary-general urges governments to ensure that the
obligation of rescue at sea is upheld and the prohibition on
refoulement is maintained," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric
told reporters.
"He also urges governments to facilitate timely
disembarkation and keep their borders and ports open in order to
help the vulnerable people who are in need," he said.
Smugglers have abandoned ships full of migrants, many of
them hungry and sick, following a crackdown on human trafficking
in Thailand, the most common first destination for Rohingya
Muslims fleeing persecution in Bangladesh and Myanmar.
An estimated 25,000 Bangladeshis and Rohingya boarded
rickety smugglers' boats in the first three months of this year,
twice as many in the same period of 2014, the U.N. refugee
agency UNHCR has said.
The UNHCR estimates that around 300 people died at sea in
the first quarter of this year as a result of starvation,
dehydration and abuse by boat crews.
Ban "emphasizes the need for a timely, comprehensive,
rights-based, predictable and effective response" to the crisis,
Dujarric said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)