GENEVA May 15 The deadly pattern of migration by sea across the Bay of Bengal will continue unless Myanmar ends discrimination against its Rohingya Muslim minority, the U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said in a statement on Friday.

"Until the Myanmar government addresses the institutional discrimination against the Rohingya population, including equal access to citizenship, this precarious migration will continue," Zeid said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)