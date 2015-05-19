GENEVA May 19 United Nations agencies urged
Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand on Tuesday to step up sea
rescue operations and let desperate migrants reach land.
In a joint statement, joined by the International
Organization for Migration (IOM), they called on the three
countries to stop trying to push boats away from their
territorial waters.
Authorities should "provide for effective, predictable
disembarkation to a place of safety with adequate and humane
reception conditions" and establish screening procedures to
identify those in need of international protection as refugees,
they added.
A migrant boat pushed back out to sea by southeast Asian
nations over the weekend has not been heard from for two days,
raising concerns about the fate of 300 people on board, rights
groups said on Monday.
