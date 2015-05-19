(Updates with comment from U.N. secretary-general)
GENEVA May 19 United Nations agencies urged
Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand on Tuesday to step up sea
rescue operations and stop preventing thousands of desperate
migrants from reaching land.
An estimated 4,000 men, women and children from Myanmar and
Bangladesh are adrift in boats with dwindling supplies, the U.N.
refugee agency (UNHCR) said. Half of them have been stranded on
at least five vessels near the Myanmar-Bangladesh coast for more
than 40 days, it said.
In a joint statement, joined by the International
Organization for Migration (IOM), the heads of the UNHCR and
U.N. human rights office called on the three countries to stop
trying to push boats away from their territorial waters.
Authorities should "provide for effective, predictable
disembarkation to a place of safety with adequate and humane
reception conditions" and establish screening procedures to
identify those in need of international protection as refugees,
they added.
U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said last week
the flow of migrants would continue until Myanmar ended
discrimination against its Rohingya Muslim minority.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon also called on Southeast
Asian countries to fulfil their duty to rescue people in
distress at sea, saying he was deeply alarmed by the deaths of
migrants when states failed to save them.
"Countries must uphold the obligation of rescue at sea and
maintain the prohibition against refoulement," Ban told a news
conference at a forum in the South Korean city of Incheon.
Refoulement is the expulsion of refugees.
In Myanmar, several hundred people have abandoned their
journey and returned to Rakhine state after paying smugglers
200,000-300,000 kyat ($182-$273) for re-entry, UNHCR said on
Tuesday, calling for them not to be punished for irregular
departure.
"Their reports of food shortages, dehydration and violence
on board are consistent with reports from arrivals in Thailand,
Malaysia and Indonesia," it said. "Since the weekend, there have
been no new reports of landings elsewhere in the region."
A migrant boat pushed back out to sea by southeast Asian
nations over the weekend has not been heard from for two days,
raising concerns about the fate of 300 people on board, rights
groups said on Monday.
