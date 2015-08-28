* Boatloads of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis set to resume
* Refugees and migrants hope to reach Southeast Asia
* UN urges region to boost search and rescue operations
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Aug 28 A fresh surge of refugees and
migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh is expected to set out in
smugglers' rickety boats for southeast Asia when the monsoon
season ends in about a month, the United Nations said on Friday.
Boatloads of minority Rohingya Muslims fleeing persecution
in Myanmar and Bangladeshis escaping poverty at home were turned
away or towed further from the shores of Thailand, Indonesia and
Malaysia earlier this year, triggering a humanitarian crisis.
"UNHCR is calling for urgent action before the end of the
monsoon season unleashes a new wave of people leaving on boats
from the Bay of Bengal," spokeswoman Melissa Fleming of the U.N.
High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) told a news briefing.
"We expect this to resume again in about a month," she said.
In a report, the UNHCR urged regional governments to avert
another crisis in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea by
implementing steps agreed in May to boost search and rescue
operations and establish safe places of disembarkation with
better reception facilities.
"There are appalling conditions on these boats and a bit of
ping pong, and real concerns about access to territory," Fleming
said.
An estimated 31,000 Rohingya and Bangladeshis departed from
the Bay of Bangal by boat in the first half of this year, a 34
percent increase over the same period in 2014, the agency said.
In all, 94,000 people are estimated to have risked their
lives making the journey since 2014. At least 1,100 others are
believed to have drowned, including 370 so far this year.
Many who made it ashore were members of Myanmar's 1.1
million Rohingya minority who live in apartheid-like conditions
in the country's western Rakhine state.
Myanmar does not recognise them as citizens, even though
many have lived there for generations. The government refers to
them as "Bengalis" and considers them illegal immigrants. It
denies their claim that they are fleeing persecution.
The Thai government launched a crackdown on people-smuggling
gangs in May after the discovery of mass graves of people who
died from abuse or deprivation in smugglers' camps along the
heavily-forested Thai-Malay border, a transit point.
"Last weekend's discovery of 24 more bodies in north-western
Malaysia is a reminder about the ruthlessness of the smugglers,"
Fleming said.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)