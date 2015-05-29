BANGKOK May 29 The United States said on Friday
the thousands of migrants adrift in Southeast Asian seas needed
urgent rescue, as countries gathered in Bangkok to discuss the
regional crisis.
"We have to save lives urgently," U.S. Assistant Secretary
of State Anne Richard told reporters on her way into the
meeting.
Thousands of migrants are adrift, abandoned by traffickers
on overcrowded boats after a Thai crackdown made it too risky
for them to continue using trafficking routes through Thailand.
The United States has asked Thailand to fly surveillance
flights from Thai bases to identify boats carrying migrants,
Richard said, but has yet to get the nod from Thai authorities.
The U.S. is operating similar flights from Malaysia, she said.
