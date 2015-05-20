WASHINGTON The United States is prepared to provide financial and resettlement aid in the current Asian crisis involving thousands of "boat people" adrift at sea, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

More than 3,000 migrants, mostly Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and Bangladeshis, have landed so far this month in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The United States will consider requests "for additional funds to assist governments to establish things like reception centres and ensure protection screening procedures," said Acting Spokeswoman Marie Harf at a briefing, adding that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organization for Migration will indicate possible needs.

The United States is also "taking a careful look" at a proposal to resettle the migrants and is "prepared to take a leading role in any UNHCR organised multi-country effort to resettle the most vulnerable refugees," she said.

More than 1,000 Rohingya Muslims have resettled in the United States since October, Harf said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)