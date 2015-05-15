(Adds name of Thai general, U.S. renews some sanctions)
WASHINGTON May 15 The United States said on
Friday it had urged Thailand to consider sheltering stateless
Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar and are adrift in boats
in the Indian Ocean, and urged countries in the region not to
send the migrants back to sea.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the plight of
the refugees by telephone with Thai Foreign Minister General
Tanasak Patimapragorn late on Thursday.
Nearly 800 migrants were brought ashore in Indonesia on
Friday, but other vessels crammed with them were sent back to
sea despite a United Nations call to rescue thousands adrift in
Southeast Asian waters with dwindling food and water.
"The secretary called his Thai counterpart (Thursday) night
to discuss the situation of migrants in the Andaman Sea and to
discuss the possibility of Thailand providing temporary
shelter," State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke told reporters.
Thousands of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar and Bangladesh
are stranded on boats as regional governments block them from
landing.
Rathke said nearly 3,000 migrants had landed in Indonesia
and Malaysia this week and were receiving help.
He added U.S. ambassadors are "intensely engaged" with
governments about mounting a rapid humanitarian response.
Many of the boat people are Rohingya, a Muslim minority in
Myanmar's Rakhine state, described by the United Nations as one
of the most persecuted minorities in the world.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz said Washington continued
to raise its concerns with Myanmar over the migrants that are
fleeing "because of dire humanitarian and economic situations
they face at home out of fear of ethnic and religious violence."
In a routine note to Congress, U.S. President Barack Obama
said the United States, while not curtailing engagement with
Myanmar as it introduces democratic reforms after decades of
military rule, would maintain some sanctions on the country.
Obama justified the decision by citing concerns about human
rights abuses "particularly in ethnic minority areas and Rakhine
State" and about the lack of civilian oversight over the
military, which he said often "acts with impunity."
"Despite this action, the United States remains committed to
supporting and strengthening Burma's reform efforts and to
continue working both with the Burmese government and people to
ensure that the democratic transition is sustained and
irreversible," Obama added.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Arshad Mohammed, additional
reporting by Julia Edwards; editing by David Storey and
Christian Plumb)